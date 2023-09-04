During the operation on Southwell Road West, by members of Nottinghamshire Police’s Mansfield Operation Reacher team, 12 speeding offences were dealt with, including one driver caught doing 68mph, while two vehicles were seized for document offences.

A post on the Mansfield police Facebook page said: “One youngster who lives on the road was fascinated by the speed device and asked to have a go. His father stated he no longer likes his children playing in the front garden, as the speed cars travel past is scary.

The Mansfield Operation Reacher team conducted a Fatal Four operation

“We will be conducting other operations around the Mansfield area following further complaints. Please be aware of your speed and just think of the children who may be around near roads.”