Police catch 12 speeding motorists during Fatal Four operation in Mansfield after complaints from residents

Police in Mansfield conducted a Fatal Four operation – following complaints from residents about the speed vehicles were travelling along the road.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 4th Sep 2023, 10:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 11:04 BST

During the operation on Southwell Road West, by members of Nottinghamshire Police’s Mansfield Operation Reacher team, 12 speeding offences were dealt with, including one driver caught doing 68mph, while two vehicles were seized for document offences.

Minute’s silence held to remember fallen Nottinghamshire officer

A post on the Mansfield police Facebook page said: “One youngster who lives on the road was fascinated by the speed device and asked to have a go. His father stated he no longer likes his children playing in the front garden, as the speed cars travel past is scary.

The Mansfield Operation Reacher team conducted a Fatal Four operationThe Mansfield Operation Reacher team conducted a Fatal Four operation
“We will be conducting other operations around the Mansfield area following further complaints. Please be aware of your speed and just think of the children who may be around near roads.”

The Fatal Four – the biggest causes of serious injury traffic collisions – are speeding, drink and drug-driving, driving while distracted and not wearing seat-belts.