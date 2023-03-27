The company said it has “a requirement to open three new Travelodge hotels across Nottinghamshire” in a bid to “to help unlock regeneration opportunities to help grow the region’s cities and towns” – and has targeted Mansfield, Trent Bridge, and Nottingham city.

Travelodge has now written to Mansfield, Nottinghamshire and Nottingham councils about its plans, outining the “pivotal role” Travelodge says it can play in supporting regeneration, creating jobs, attracting visitors and “boosting the local economy”.

Steve Bennett, Travelodge chief property and development officer said: “In the current climate, local authorities are under pressure to invest in their economy and support regeneration projects.

Travelodge's Mansfield town centre hotel.

“This is why we have written to three local authorities across Nottinghamshire to offer our support as we have a requirement to nearly double our Nottinghamshire portfolio with a further three Travelodge hotels across the region.

“Our target locations include Nottingham, Trent Bridge and Mansfield. This expansion could represent a multi-million investment for third party investors and create 75 jobs.”

Nationally, Travelodge is planning an investment of about £3 billion in 300 new hotels, creating 9,000 jobs, and has written to 220 councils to propose a partnership “to stimulate regeneration and facilitate further growth”.

Mr Bennett said: “Britain is now a nation of budget travellers, with more of us choosing to stay in budget hotels than any other hotel type and this trend is set to grow, which is why we are looking to expand our UK hotel network with a further 300 hotels.

“Adding a Travelodge hotel can be a catalyst to attract businesses to support regeneration, bring vacant buildings back into economic use as well as attracting thousands of new overnight visitors to the area and revitalising high streets.

“In addition, our research shows that, on average, Travelodge customers will spend at least double their room rate with local businesses during their stay; this can be an annual, multi-million pound boost into the local economy.”