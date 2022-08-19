News you can trust since 1952
Have your say in survey about crime and anti-social behaviour in Ashfield

A survey to listen to and act on residents’ concerns about crime, anti-social behaviour, and safety has been launched by Ashfield District Council, and partners.

By Shelley Marriott
Friday, 19th August 2022, 12:00 pm

The results of the survey, combined with an analysis of crime and anti-social behaviour that happen in the district, will help the Community Safety Partnership set refreshed priorities and update its new three-year plan.

The survey is available at www.ashfield.gov.uk until September 18.

Coun Helen-Ann Smith, cabinet member for Community Safety said: "We always say how important it is for the council to listen to and act on resident concerns. This survey allows us to do just that.

"I urge everyone in Ashfield to complete the survey. It is crucial that everyone has their say as we can’t address issues that we don’t know about.

"The results of this survey will allow us to actively target highlighted areas of concern.”