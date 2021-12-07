The kind of traditional red K6 phone box that will house the community defibrillator in Blackwell.

The current kiosk, which is no longer in use and in poor condition, sits on a piece of open-space land off Alfreton Road that is owned by Blackwell Parish Council.

However, it has become an eyesore, so Blackwell Community Centre submitted a planning application to remove it and replace it with a traditional red phone box – but one that houses a defibrillator for use by the local community, rather than a telephone.

Now the scheme has been given the recommended go-ahead by planning officers at Bolsover District Council which means vital equipment will be on hand should anyone in the village suffer a suspected heart-attack.

A spokesman for the district council said: “The proposal is to replace a defunct, visually unappealing telephone box with a traditional, red one.

"It will integrate with existing road signs and will be screened by trees within the open space.

"It is considered that a traditional phone box will make visual improvements to the local area.

"It will also provide a valuable community facility, which will promote the health and wellbeing of local residents.”

The parish council adopted the current telephone kiosk after BT removed all its equipment.

Helen Simpson submitted the planning application on behalf of the community centre, and after a period of public consultation, the district council did not receive any objections, including from residents who live close to the site.