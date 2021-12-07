Idlewells manager Chloe O'Donnell and operations manager Ian Pratt (left) receiving their accolades at the Sceptre Awards.

Earlier this year, Idlewells bagged a Green Apple accolade for its reductions in waste and energy and its policy on recycling.

Now it has landed a sustainability initiative of the year honour at the Sceptre Awards, which reward “best practice and the best people in the shopping centre industry”.

Idlewells won the gong for its sustainability policy, which focuses on ‘people, planet and profit’. The policy has resulted in a reduction in electricity consumption of 30 per cent within 12 months at the Market Street mall.

The Sceptre Awards, held in London, is one of the retail industry’s most coveted events, with businesses from across the UK competing in 15 categories.

Idlewells celebrated double success because Ian Pratt won the operations manager of the year category. Ian was lauded for his ability to continually innovate and also to come up with ideas in a wide range of areas – from energy consumption to marketing and commercialisation.

The centre’s manager, Chloe O’Donnell, was also highly commended in the young achiever of the year category after her work to make Idlewells Covid secure during the pandemic.

Chloe said: “These awards recognise the hard work and dedication of the Idlewells team,.

"We are very much a community-focused shopping centre, which prides itself on being an integral part of the fabric of Sutton.

"We’re passionate about doing things right and being the best at what we do.

"Big congratulations to Ian. He represents our ethos of innovation and hard work, and he thoroughly deserves to have his name in lights.”