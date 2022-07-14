Town centre visitor numbers still not reaching pre-pandemic levels in Mansfield

However, a retail expert in Nottinghamshire says the town’s economy has recovered ‘more quickly’ than neighbouring centres like Nottingham as it relies ‘less heavily on commuters’.

Mansfield Council papers show 1,131,959 visits were made to the popular market town during the first three months of this year, with 416,715 in March alone.

The figures, the most recently available, are almost double the number of visits for the same period in 2021 when 579,568 people attended the town across three months.

The loss of Beales has impacted Mansfield town centre.

The 2021 figures came, however, when the country was under Covid lockdown measures, with only essential shops open, in a bid to tackle a national surge in infections.

The most recent figures for pre-Covid visits to the town, for January-March 2020, show 1,200,348 visits.

January 2020 saw the highest number of visits for any month within the data, at 460,209, before numbers gradually fell to 409,412 and 324,727 in February and March, as Covid emerged.

It means figures for January-March 2022 failed to hit figures for the same period two years earlier, despite there being no Covid measures in place at any point this year.

And concerns have been raised the loss of major high street retailers during the pandemic – including Debenhams, Topshop, Topman, Burton, Dorothy Perkins and Beales – means the town has a ‘less-varied offer’.

Retail analyst Nelson Blackley said: “It is recognised the Mansfield town centre economy is ‘weak’.

“The closure of Debenhams, Burtons and Topshop has left vacant retail units in key locations and a less-varied and attractive retail offer – the same challenge faced by many towns across the UK.

“But unfortunately the pressures on disposable income for so many families, because of increased energy, food and fuel costs, won’t help drive up spending on non-essentials.”

However, Mr Blackley also drew on a recent Centre for Cities study which found towns like Mansfield are recovering from the pandemic at a faster rate than cities, due to lower reliance on out-of-town visitors.

The study found about 70 per cent of Mansfield’s town centre spending comes from people within the district, while Nottingham relies on outside shoppers for about half its spending.

Mr Blackley said Mansfield’s economy has continually improved ‘week-on-week’ since Christmas.

Mansfield Business Improvement District, which supports and promotes businesses in the town centre, has been holding events in Market Place to drive up visitor numbers, with a recent Armed Forces Day event attracting 15,000 people.

Jay Rowlinson, BID chief executive, admits the loss of the high street retailers has affected footfall, but says the town has bounced back.

He said: “Taking the town centre forward is based on making and embracing positive change. The new high street is going to look different to the old.

“[We are] working consistently on increasing business and retail opportunities, filling vacant shops, bringing a café culture, embracing the greening of the town and being proud of our town and ensuring we all support our high street.

“It’s important all in the town embrace ‘the feel-good factor’ and be part of the positivity being brought back into Mansfield.”