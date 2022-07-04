Drums and flypast as Mansfield salutes armed forces

It has been calculated that about 8,000 people attended the event, centred around Market Place.Organised by Mansfield Business Improvement District, in partnership with a number of organisations and with support from Mansfield Council, Sunday’s event was billed as ‘a great family day out’ and an ‘opportunity for local people to show their appreciation of servicemen and women, past and present’.

There was also additional match funding provided by the Ministry of Defence and four flypasts by a Lancaster bomber.

The day started at 10.15am with Mansfield District Corps of Drums leading a parade with representation from all the Armed Forces, standard bearers and associated charities from the Buttercross, on West Gate, to Market Place.

The roaring flypast by a Lancaster bomber was the highlight for many people.

Organisations supporting the day included Royal Navy Reserves, HMS Sherwood, Royal Navy Association, Grenadier Guards, Mansfield Sea Cadets, 384 Air cadets, Royal Air Force Association, Royal British Legion, North Notts & Mansfield District Veterans Support Group and Help for Heroes.

Also in attendance were the Royal British Legion Riders with 10 motorcycles at the event, and two fire engines.

Addressing the crowds, Jay Rowlinson, BID chief executive officer and a former British Army major, said: “As you can tell I am ex-military myself, spent 33 years in the Army and been out three years and I got asked to say a few words today.

The Mansfield BID team organised the event with a number of partners working together for Mansfield.

“I thought what I’m going to talk about is freedom because today is Armed Forces Day and I think all of us in this country take freedom just a little bit for granted don't we?”

He said he was thinking about the situation in Ukraine and said one of the reasons ‘we are free’ is the dedication of the Armed Forces and the fact many people, often young people, are talented and fighting for the country.

The event was deemed as a success, with many visitors saying what a great day it was.

Coun Andre Camilleri, Nottinghamshire Council member for Mansfield South, said: “Great morning out at Mansfield’s own Armed Forces Day. A big thank must you goes out to Mansfield BID for organising this fabulous event to celebrate our own brilliant servicemen and women.”

Flags were handed out to help people celebrate.

Visitors got a taste of military history.

Everyone enjoyed themselves at the Armed Forces Day.

Music from the era entertained the crowds in the town centre.