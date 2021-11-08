Tourist asks 'can you see a ghostly image' hiding by the clock tower in this creepy snap taken in Mansfield?

Can you see a ghostly image in this creepy snap taken at the Metal Box clock tower in Mansfield?

By Dale Spridgeon
Monday, 8th November 2021, 12:31 pm

A reader, who wished to be known as ‘Anna R’ contacted your Chad, to say she had taken the photo whilst visiting the town as a tourist recently.

“I took the picture whilst on vacation, it was by accident and it is only now that I see a strange figure in the photo,” she said.

The picture seems to show a curious figure, which appears to be hiding behind the red brick clock tower as a couple walk down the road under the bridge.

Is there a mysterious figure hiding behind the clock tower?

For many years, tins filled with popular sweets like Quality Street were made at a factory at the Metal Box site in Rock Valley. Production ended in 2010 after more than a century of industry.

Could this be the ghostly image of a former employee, or is it just a trick of the light?

What do you think?

The curious image of a figure hiding behind the chimney taken by a tourist at the Metal Box Clock Tower

