Nottinghamshire has hosted the showpiece event three times since 2017, with the most recent visit taking place last September when a star-studded field raced from West Bridgford to Mansfield.

This year’s race will see Nottinghamshire host the finish of a cross-region shared stage in the first week of September.

Details of the route are yet to be confirmed, but it is expected the county will host more than 60 miles of the stage.

Belgium's Jordi Meeus of Team BORA celebrates winning the Nottinghamshire stage at last year's Tour of Britain. Photo: Will Palmer/SWpix.com

Organisers said the return of the race to Nottinghamshire last year boosted the local economy by £4.34 million in net visitor expenditure, with 225,000 fans lining the 116-mile route.

Coun Ben Bradley MP, Nottinghamshire Council leader and Mansfield MP said: “It is a real coup for Nottinghamshire to be in line to host the race for a fourth time.

“Nottinghamshire is a county with a rich sporting heritage, and we are absolutely delighted the Tour of Britain will once again pass through our towns and villages.

“We have demonstrated on the three previous occasions that we can successfully host what is a truly major event on Britain’s sporting calendar, and I would expect the same in 2023.

“There are countless benefits to the Tour of Britain returning for our businesses and visitor economy, for our communities, for our health and for Nottinghamshire in general, including the chance to again be on a global stage via a television audience of millions.

“We’re all very excited at the prospect of the tour returning to Robin Hood county for a fourth time and once again we can’t wait to see our towns and villages awash with the colour as they give the riders and teams a true Nottinghamshire welcome.”

Full details of the Nottinghamshire stage – including the route and finish location – will be announced at a later date.