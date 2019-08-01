Total of seven men arrested after fight in Mansfield

A further four men have been arrested in connection with an incident in Mansfield Market Place yesterday (Wednesday, July 31).

Officers from Nottinghamshire Police were called just before 4pm to reports of a disturbance.

The incident took place in Mansfield Market Place

A man received injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening or life-altering.

In total seven men, aged 27, 28, 29, 34, 35, 43 and 43, have been arrested on suspicion of affray in connection with the incident.

Neighbourhood Policing Inspector for Mansfield, Nick Butler, said: “We are committed to making Mansfield Town Centre a safe place for everyone to enjoy.

"We will continue working with our partners to achieve this and I am pleased that swift action from our officers has led to arrests in connection with this incident.

"We have additional officers deployed in the town centre to reassure everyone this week.”

If you saw what happened or you have mobile phone footage which could help our investigation, you should call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 535 of July 31.

