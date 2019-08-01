Three men arrested after Mansfield assault

Three men have been arrested after a man was injured following an assault in Mansfield.

Officers from Nottinghamshire Police were called just before 4pm yesterday (Wednesday, July 31) to reports of an assault in Mansfield Market Place.

Mansfield Market Place

A man received injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening or life-altering.

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of assault and affray.

If you saw what happened or you have mobile phone footage which could help the investigation, you should call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 535 of July 31.