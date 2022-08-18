News you can trust since 1952
Top A-level results for Sutton Community Academy students

It was cheers all around as students at Sutton Community Academy celebrate another year of excellent A-level results.

By Shelley Marriott
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 3:15 pm

All students gained three or more qualifications with more than 50 per cent gaining A*-B or equivalent.

This year’s cohort of students are the first to sit public examinations since 2019 after different arrangements were put in place in 2020 and 2021, and students have missed significant chunks of their schooling in Year 11 and 12.

Results have been widely expected to drop nationally this year, but at Sutton Community Academy they have seen continued improvement which is a testament to the hard work and dedication of both the students and staff.

Angela Finn, head of Sixth Form, A-level student Leah Wilson and principal, Patrick Butterell

Leah Wilson is one of Sutton Community Academy students who has worked incredibly hard to catch up significant time missed due to multiple surgeries on top of the Covid closures, achieving outstanding results, entry to her first choice university and a bursary recognising her top grades.

Richard Fegan, vice principal, said: “Given the worrying stories we have read in the national press, it’s fantastic to see all of our students achieving their goals.

"They have all managed to get into their first choices, be that university, college, apprenticeships or employment, and we couldn’t be prouder.”

Garry Trott, director of Education for the Academy Transformation Trust, said: “Congratulations to the students and staff at Sutton Community Academy, who have achieved some great results and overcome the significant challenges posed by the pandemic. These results have given a solid foundation for future study and employment.”