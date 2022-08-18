Among the students celebrating were Katie Scales, who achieved A*, A*, A*, A* and is going to the University of Oxford to study physics, Anna Scarsbrook, who achieved A*, A, A and is going to York St John to study physiotherapy, and Kaylen Kirlew who achieved A*, A, A, A and is going to Leicester University to study ancient history.

Miss Linda Maguire, head of Ashfield Post 16 Centre, said: “A massive well done to our Post 16 students who have achieved some exceptional personal results today.

"The dedication and hard work of both staff and students has enabled so many of our young people to pursue their desired career paths and we could not be prouder.”

Among other students celebrating were Amy Collins, who achieved A*, A*, A and is going to Newcastle University to study law, and Akshat Purohit, who achieved A*, A*, A and is off to UCL, also to study law.

Students Joshua McCrory and Benjamin Hallsworth achieved Distinction * in BTEC Performing Arts and both are now off to pursue their dreams, Joshua to Chichester University to study Acting and Benjamin to De Montfort University to study drama.

Elizabeth Morton achieved Distinction *, Distinction*, A, Lara Morton Distinction*, A, B, Ellie Smedley Distinction*, A, A and all are going to Derby University.

Lucy Mills achieved Distinction*, A, B and is taking a gap year before possibly going on to an Apprenticeship.

