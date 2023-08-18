Top A Level results are 'testament to hard work' for Ashfield students

A Level results day on Thursday, August 17, marked the culmination of years of study for hundreds of students at schools across the district.

Celebrations took place at Sutton Community Academy as students anxiously opened their envelopes.

One student who was delighted with his results was Ben Lee, who worked hard to achieve a place at his first-choice university.

Students collecting their A Level results at Sutton Community Academy.

He said: “I am proud of my results and what I have achieved.

“I am ecstatic to have secured my place at university and I am looking forward to the next chapter.”

The students have coped with significant disruption to their studies, resulting from the pandemic, over the past few years.

For this year’s cohort of students, this was their first opportunity to sit public examinations – having had alternative arrangements for their GCSEs.

Overall, the vast majority of students at the academy gained three or more qualifications and a “pleasing” percentage gaining A*-B or equivalent.

Principal Pat Butterell said: “I am really proud of the achievements of all the students, particularly given the difficulties students have faced over the last few years.

“Their outcomes are testament to the hard work and resilience invested throughout their time in the academy.

“I would also like to thank the staff for their dedication and commitment in ensuring students at Sutton Community Academy have received the expert guidance and support.”

Meanwhile at West Nottinghamshire College, 24-year-old James Thompson, from Underwood, was proud to achieve a double distinction in an advanced diploma in IT.

He said: “I was hoping to get a distinction and a merit but ended up with a double distinction, which is amazing based on my expectations. I’m hoping to go on to Nottingham Trent University, which I’m looking forward to.”

James is one of six siblings, and his equally proud mum Glenis insisted his exam results were great news for him and the whole family.

Glenis said: “Once James found his love of computers and joined the course, that’s when he really took off – he found his niche.