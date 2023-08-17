A Level results day today (Thursday, August 17), marks the culmination of years of study for thousands of students at schools in the town.

Celebrations took place at the Manor Academy this morning as students anxiously opened their envelopes.

Overall pupils performed well, with individual standout achievements including Nathaniel Hobson, who achieved a grade A in maths and three grade Bs in chemistry, further maths and physics in his A Levels. He has secured his place at The University of Sheffield, where he will begin studying aerospace engineering in September.

Manor Academy student Jacob Pearce achieved a distinction*/distinction in BTEC Sport and a grade B in A Level business. He will start an apprenticeship as a sports coach with G3A Football Academy.

Meanwhile, Charlie Barnfather achieved two As in maths and chemistry, a grade B in physics and a grade C in further maths. He has secured his place at The University of Sheffield, where he will also study aerospace engineering.

Ana Silva Garcia achieved two grade Bs and a grade C in her A Levels. Ana will start a degree in psychology at Nottingham Trent University in September.

Katrina Kerry, headteacher at The Manor Academy, said: “We are delighted that our students’ hard work and determination has paid off with these great results. Each student has done themselves, their community, and our academy proud.

“This year’s results are a culmination of ambition, teamwork and high-quality teaching; I would also like to thank our families, teachers and support staff that have helped our students, especially after a difficult and disruptive few years.

Manor Academy student Aadit Dharne achieved a distinction* in BTEC ICT, a grade B in A Level business studies and grade Cs in maths and physics. He has secured a place at Nottingham Trent University studying a business management, accounting and finance degree.

“I am very proud and these results reflect our school’s values and continuing improvement. I would like to wish all of our leavers the very best for their next steps into university, apprenticeships and employment.”

Meanwhile, students at Garibaldi School in Forest Town also achieved strong results, which reflect the hard work and commitment shown throughout their studies.

The school’s head teacher, James Aldred, said: “I am so proud of the strong academic performance of our students.

“They have shown resilience and resolve over the last two years and have achieved some stunning results which will set them up well for the next stage of their educational journey.

Pupils at the Garibaldi School celebrated top results this morning.

“Students will be moving onto higher level apprenticeships, employment and university places.

“They should all be really pleased with their achievements and I look forward to hearing about their future endeavours.”

Students also gathered anxiously at the Brunts Academy on Park Avenue this morning to receive their results.

Garibaldi pupils with their A Level results envelopes.

Some of the academy’s success stories include Alex Beeley, who successfully achieved three A*s in computing, maths and physics and has secured his place to study computer science with AI at the University of Nottingham, along with Alicia Kirk, who is celebrating an A*in maths and A grades in both biology and chemistry to progress to study medicine at the University of Sheffield.

Carl Atkin, principal at The Brunts Academy, said: “We are so proud of all our Y13 pupils. These results reflect the hard work and dedication to their studies.