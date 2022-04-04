Time to submit your entries for this year's Mansfield and Ashfield 2020 awards

There are nine categories to choose from, and applications must be submitted via email by midnight on Sunday, April 10.

Independent judges will interview shortlisted companies on Monday, April 25, or Wednesday, April 27, with finalists announced on May 3.

The winners will be announced at the 2020 Awards and Ball on Friday, June 24.

The winners at last year’s award ceremony

Kelly Wilson, who owns Mansfield-based Touch of Charm wedding stylists, won the Entrepreneurial Spirit title last year.

She said: “The awards event was amazing, and it was such a shock to win the title itself. Winning an award has made such a positive difference to us and has helped us to become even more established.”

Also winning last year was Your Home Care, a domiciliary care provider run by Scott Marsh and Paul Pitchford.

Your Home Care took home the Customer Focus Initiative, and the New Business of the Year awards. It was the first time one company had taken two top accolades on the same night.

Scott said: “Being the first company to win two awards on the night in its 30-year history is truly amazing and goes to show that hard work really does pay off.”

Jane Box, chair of Mansfield and Ashfield 2020 said: “This year our judges will be looking at how businesses have continued to adapt in the face of the challenges posed by the pandemic.

“It might be that they have learned to work in new and innovative ways to comply with the ever-changing restrictions. Maybe a business has been able to identify new market opportunities and worked quickly to meet demand, or perhaps the pandemic forced them to adapt in totally unexpected ways.

“Essentially, we want to champion, showcase, and celebrate the work that people of this area do.”

To submit an entry visit www.mansfieldandashfield2020.com/business-awards.