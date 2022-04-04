Flying Skips help Sutton residents have a spring clean and get rid of their bulky waste

The skips, which were organised by Ashfield District Council, were part of the council’s fifth annual Big Spring Clean.

Wheelie bins took over from cars as residents transported their waste to touring bin wagons.

And councillors and members of staff were on hand to help residents dispose of their waste.

Community Protection Officer Richard Townsley, with members of the environment team and Samantha Deakin and Jason Zadrozny on East Street, Sutton.

Council leader Coun Jason Zadrozny was joined on East Street, Sutton, and Taylor Crescent, Leamington, by councillors Samantha Deakin and David Hennigan, coun Helen-Ann Smith was on Meden Bank and Brand Lane, Teversal, coun Tom Hollis was on Sudbury Drive, Huthwaite, coun Sarah Madigan was on Barnes Crescent, Leamington as well as members of the council’s Community Protection Team.

And this week from today (April 4) residents in Carsic, Harlow Wood, Huthwaite, Leamington, Stanton Hill, Skegby, Sutton, Stanton Hill and Teversal can put an extra bag of waste out with their red lidded bin.

Coun Samantha Deakin, portfolio holder for Parks, Town Centres and Neighbourhood Services hailed the event a success and thanked the council’s brilliant staff.

Coun Helen-Ann Smith helps residents in Stanton Hill.

She said: “Ashfield District Council is committed to restoring pride in our communities. Our staff, as ever were marvellous and went over and above to help residents get rid of their waste.

"I was touched when I was presented with a bunch of artificial flowers. These ended up in the back of the bin wagon with tons of tons of rubbish. I don’t do romance on Saturday mornings.”

Coun Jason Zadrozny, council leader, said: “This is the fifth year we’ve done the spring clean and the best reaction yet.

"At one point there was more wheelie bins on our roads than cars. Our environment team are brilliant ambassadors for Ashfield and were pleased that councillors and staff mucked in.

A member of the council’s environment team hands Samantha Deakin some flowers on Taylor Crescent, Leamington

"This is our biggest event yet and there is much more to come as the council get their hands dirty in the war on waste.”

Samantha Deakin leads residents disposing of their rubbish