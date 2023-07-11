The day will start with a bit of patchy rain at first, soon clearing east to sunny spells and showers.

These will become heavy and locally thundery during the afternoon, especially over hills. Feeling rather cool in the wind.

Maximum temperature 22 °C.

Unsettled weather continues, with showers and longer periods of rain.

There will be some showers at first, heavy and potentially thundery, slowly dying away during the evening.

Then a dry and largely clear night, with some patchy low cloud over the Derbyshire hills.

Minimum temperature 11 °C.

Tomorrow (Wednesday, July 12) will remain breezy and changeable with sunny spells and scattered showers, heavier over the Derbyshire hills.

Showers perhaps becoming lighter and less frequent in the afternoon. Daytime temperatures around average.

Maximum temperature 22 °C.

