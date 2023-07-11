News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Thunderstorms expected in Mansfield as weather becomes unsettled

It will be an unsettled day today (Tuesday, July 11) in Mansfield as sunny spells and thunderstorms have been forecast.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 11th Jul 2023, 10:22 BST- 1 min read

The day will start with a bit of patchy rain at first, soon clearing east to sunny spells and showers.

These will become heavy and locally thundery during the afternoon, especially over hills. Feeling rather cool in the wind.

Maximum temperature 22 °C.

Unsettled weather continues, with showers and longer periods of rain.Unsettled weather continues, with showers and longer periods of rain.
Unsettled weather continues, with showers and longer periods of rain.
Most Popular
Read More
13 of the best places for a day out in and around Mansfield according to Chad re...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There will be some showers at first, heavy and potentially thundery, slowly dying away during the evening.

Then a dry and largely clear night, with some patchy low cloud over the Derbyshire hills.

Minimum temperature 11 °C.

Tomorrow (Wednesday, July 12) will remain breezy and changeable with sunny spells and scattered showers, heavier over the Derbyshire hills.

Showers perhaps becoming lighter and less frequent in the afternoon. Daytime temperatures around average.

Maximum temperature 22 °C.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Followed by sunny spells and showers on Thursday and Friday, heavy rain on Friday night, followed by heavy and thundery showers on Saturday.

Related topics:MansfieldDerbyshire