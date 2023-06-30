13 of the best places for a day out in and around Mansfield according to Chad readers
Mansfield and Ashfield have some great things to offer so we asked Chad readers to tell us where they think the best places to go for a day out are.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 30th Jun 2023, 12:26 BST
We had lots of responses on the Chad’s Facebook page including ‘your own back garden’, ‘M1 going north’, ‘the M1 south’, ‘roads out of Mansfield’, ‘KFC’, ‘McDonald's’ and ‘far far away’.
But here are 13 of the best places according to you.
How many of these have you been to?
