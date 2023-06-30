News you can trust since 1952
13 of the best places for a day out in and around Mansfield according to Chad readers

Mansfield and Ashfield have some great things to offer so we asked Chad readers to tell us where they think the best places to go for a day out are.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 30th Jun 2023, 12:26 BST

We had lots of responses on the Chad’s Facebook page including ‘your own back garden’, ‘M1 going north’, ‘the M1 south’, ‘roads out of Mansfield’, ‘KFC’, ‘McDonald's’ and ‘far far away’.

But here are 13 of the best places according to you.

How many of these have you been to?

Janette Wilson said: "Rufford Abbey - Lake, Abbey ruins, gardens, woodland, adventure playground, cafe/restaurant, garden centre and gift shop. Everything is there, why go elsewhere?"

1. Rufford Abbey Country Park

Janette Wilson said: "Rufford Abbey - Lake, Abbey ruins, gardens, woodland, adventure playground, cafe/restaurant, garden centre and gift shop. Everything is there, why go elsewhere?" Photo: Sophie Wills

Newstead Abbey was suggested quite a few times by our readers

2. Newstead Abbey

Newstead Abbey was suggested quite a few times by our readers Photo: submitted

Robert Woodland said: "Carrs Park in Church Warsop."

3. The Carrs

Robert Woodland said: "Carrs Park in Church Warsop." Photo: Phoebe Cox

Paula Key Green said: "Vicar Water is lovely."

4. Vicar Water Country Park

Paula Key Green said: "Vicar Water is lovely." Photo: Rachel Atkins

