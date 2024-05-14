Three more arrests after gunshots reported in Mansfield
Police were called to Edwalton Court, Mansfield, at 9pm on Thursday and later carried out extensive searches of the Bellamy Road area.
Two men, aged 39 and 22, and a 22-year-old woman were arrested yesterday (Monday, May 13) on suspicion of firearms offences and remain in police custody.
Two other suspects, a 30-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman, are currently on police bail as investigations into what happened continue.
Detective Inspector James Oakton, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “A team of officers has now been working for several days to understand what happened in the moments before, during and after this incident.
“I am pleased we now have additional suspects in custody but would like to repeat my previous appeal to witnesses to come forward – particularly those who may have video footage recorded at the time of the incident.
“Thankfully no injuries were reported as a result of this incident but we are continuing to treat it with the utmost seriousness.”
Anyone who has any information about the incident is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting incident 757 of May 9. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.