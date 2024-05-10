Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been arrested on suspicion of firearms offences after gunshots were reported on a residential street in Mansfield.

Officers were called to Edwalton Court, Mansfield, at 9pm, Thursday May 9, after two shots were heard.

No injuries were reported but officers have been conducting an extensive search of the scene to gather evidence.

A cordon is currently in place. A 30-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of firearms offences.

Photo by Nottinghamshire Police.

Detective Inspector James Oakton, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Thankfully, firearms incidents are rare across Nottinghamshire.

“However, we treat every report with the utmost seriousness.

“We acted quickly in response to this incident and a suspect has been arrested.”

Officers have been conducting a thorough search of the area and will remain there for most of the day as they work to determine what happened.

The investigation is in its early stages but police have called on witnesses to come forward, particularly if they have CCTV or doorbell footage.

Inspector Kylie Davies, district commander for Mansfield, added: “We understand local residents may be alarmed by this incident, but please be reassured that a robust investigation is underway and we have increased patrols in the area.

“If you have any concerns, please do not hesitate to speak to an officer – they are there for you.

“There is absolutely no place for firearms in our communities.”

Anyone who has any information about the incident is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting incident 757 of 9 May 2024.