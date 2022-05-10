Nottinghamshire Police are still investigating the incident which happened on Friday, May 6.

However, reports from local residents on Facebook said the road had been closed after ‘someone was attacked with a machete’.

But this is still be confirmed by the police.

Three men have been arrested after an assault in Kirkby

Detective Sergeant Georgina Gallagher, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We have now made three arrests in connection with a reported assault in Poplar Avenue, Kirkby, at around 1.50pm on Friday, May 6.

“Three men, aged 20, 22 and 30, were all arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and have since been bailed with conditions pending further enquiries.

“The victim remains in hospital and is being treated for his injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening.

“This is still very much an ongoing investigation and officers are working hard to understand exactly what happened.

“We would ask anyone who may have any information or who witnessed the incident to please get in touch or speak with an officer out on patrol as any information no matter how small may help us with our investigation.”

A resident told your Chad he had been hearing people arguing for three days before the assault.

He said: "I was stood on my doorstep and could hear them arguing."