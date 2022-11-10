Officers from Derbyshire Police’s Shirebrook team executed a warrant at a property on Field Drive.

A large quantity of cannabis was seized alongside other cannabis-laced products, along with a number of weapons as well as a large quantity of cash.

Three people were arrested for possession with the intent to supply class B Drugs, with one arrested for the possession of offensive weapons.

Police investigations are continuing.

A post on the team’s Facebook page said: “If you'd like to give us any information about drugs in your area, please use the following methods and remember, you say, we do.”

Facebook, send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page;

Twitter, direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact;

Website, there are several crime reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website and online contact form;

Phone, call 101.