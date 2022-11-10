Three arrested after cannabis and weapons found in Shirebrook
Cannabis, weapons and cash were seized after police searched a house in Shirebrook.
Officers from Derbyshire Police’s Shirebrook team executed a warrant at a property on Field Drive.
A large quantity of cannabis was seized alongside other cannabis-laced products, along with a number of weapons as well as a large quantity of cash.
Three people were arrested for possession with the intent to supply class B Drugs, with one arrested for the possession of offensive weapons.
Police investigations are continuing.
A post on the team’s Facebook page said: “If you'd like to give us any information about drugs in your area, please use the following methods and remember, you say, we do.”
Facebook, send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page;
Twitter, direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact;
Website, there are several crime reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website and online contact form;
Phone, call 101.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org