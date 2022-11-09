Former drug addict from Mansfield who turned his life around is now helping others

Rafik Ahad, 35, from Mansfield, misused substances for ten years before recovering and now he works for Al-Hurraya, a multi-functional charity, part funded by the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner, which supports Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic Communities with drug addictions and other hidden harms.

Rafik turned to the service, based at Lenton Business Centre, after being in and out of different rehabs and support groups to battle his addiction.

As a Muslim, Rafik felt as though there were many cultural barriers from the services he was using, many being within Christian churches.

Police and Crime Commissioner Caroline Henry with Rafik Ahad

It was during this time that he met Asad Fazil, who is the founder of Al-Hurraya.

In 2017, upon meeting Asad, Rafik began his journey to recovery within the service.

He was in the programme for five years and completed their 12-step treatment plan. He has since been clean for three years.

He said: “Al-Hurraya really helped me change my life.

“The 12-step programme gave me a focus and made me become a lot more self-aware of my character defects.

“When I reached my rock bottom through addiction, Al-Hurraya helped me get into a treatment centre, gave me voluntary work and courses to be able to apply my lived experience and carry out the amazing work I do now.”

Asad founded Al-Hurraya in 2014 following his own personal recovery journey.

He found mainstream services were not able to support him with his cultural and religious needs which were vital in his personal recovery.

He said: “Rafik Ahad is a great example of the amazing work we do at Al-Hurraya.

“He is a great success story and example of how the right help and support can help you to live a life free from addiction.”

Police and Crime Commissioner Caroline Henry said: “It is so important that people in Nottinghamshire feel as though there are services that suit their cultural needs, so they are not left without vital support in their time of need.

