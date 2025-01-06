Thousands raised for Mansfield teen following devastating cancer diagnosis

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Thousands of pounds have been raised for 17-year-old Ezmay Usher, who has been diagnosed with cancer – as Ezmay documents her experience in a Facebook blog.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In late November 2024, Ezmay was rushed to the hospital due to severe pain.

She was diagnosed with muscle cancer in her pelvis, which has since spread to her lungs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ezmay now faces a long and challenging battle against the disease.

Ezmay Usher, 17, was diagnosed with cancer in November 2024.

In the weeks that followed her diagnosis, her community rallied together to offer support.

A GoFundMe page was launched by her boss and long-time friend, James Perry, at Patchills Pantry.

Ezmay is a chef apprentice at Patchills, playing a key role in its success as a community-centred catering service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over £13,000 has been raised so far of the fundraising page’s £15,000 target.

Ezmay pictured with her colleagues at Patchills Pantry.

Readers can see more at: www.gofundme.com/f/ezmays-cancer-journey.

On the fundraising page, James said: “We want to try and raise enough money to help Ezmay, her mum and family, to make lasting memories for them all at these incredibly difficult times.”

He said that Ezmay has a bright future ahead of her, as she has expressed her aspirations of opening her own restaurant numerous times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pub landlords Steven and Laura Carr, along with Ezmay's mother and stepfather, at The Sherwood Pub.

James added: “Ezmay, you have the power, strength and love that will bring you through this and back by our sides on your destined journey.

“We have your back and we love you unconditionally.”

Ezmay has also created a Facebook page to document her fight against cancer, titled ‘Ezmay’s Journey’, with readers able to follow her blog at www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61570140635141.

Over the weekend, a fundraising event for Ezmay was organised by The Sherwood Pub in Rainworth, where supporters raised over £4,000 for the teen and her family.

The event featured a charity football match between Sherwood Football Club and the Rainworth Pythons Men's team on Saturday, January 4, followed by a raffle and various fundraising activities throughout the afternoon at the pub on Kirklington Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pub landlords Laura and Steve Carr thanked the community for coming together and supporting Ezmay and her family during this difficult time.

Laura said: “Ezmay, you are an absolute inspiration. You have an army of supporters with you on this journey.”

Speaking on the event, Ezmay said: “What an amazing day. Thank you each and every one of you for everything. You’re all amazing people.”