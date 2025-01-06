Rescue dog Raven reunited with Ollerton owner thanks to community efforts
Raven, a collie mix, escaped from the Sherwood area and was unfamiliar with her surroundings, which led to a rescue mission across the county.
The 7-year-old rescue dog had recently been rehomed in Ollerton from Doggy Dens UK Rescue in October.
However, she escaped from a dog trainer in Sherwood on January 2, 2024.
On Monday, January 6, Lisa Dean from Beauty’s Legacy, Denise Hardwick from Doggy Dens UK Rescue, Ken (Raven’s owner) from Ollerton, and dozens of volunteers located Raven after days of putting out food trails and cameras.
In a series of posters and media appeals, Nottinghamshire residents were urged not to approach Raven but to report any sightings instead.
It seems that the guidance was followed, as community calls played a crucial role in helping the team track and rescue Raven safely.
Raven's owner Ken, and Denise, who knew Raven through Doggy Dens UK Rescue, were overjoyed to find her.
Lisa, Denise, and Ken expressed their gratitude for the collective effort from the community across the county, highlighting the importance of following the appropriate guidance which ensured Raven was recovered safely.
Lisa added: “From residents who reported sightings, to volunteers who helped track Raven, and Nottingham tram line staff who worked with us by following the guidance to avoid approaching Raven. This all ensured that Raven could be tracked safely and securely.
“Thank you. Ken is thrilled to have Raven home.”
For more information about the charities Beauty's Legacy and Doggy Dens UK Rescue, visit www.beautyslegacy.co.uk and doggydensukrescue.co.uk.
