Officers from Nottinghamshire Police’s Operation Reacher team were on routine patrol on Jephson Road, Sutton, when they noticed a suspect acting suspiciously.

A search was then carried out at a nearby address, where about 300 wraps of suspected crack cocaine and heroin were discovered.

Two men, aged 33 and 24, were arrested on suspicion of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply.

Class A drugs were seized after stop by plain clothed officers in Sutton

Two knives and a hammer were also seized from the address.

Sergeant Paul Peatfield, of the Ashfield Operation Reacher team, said: “This was excellent work by everybody involved.

“Illegal drugs are a blight on our community and we are working hard to make life as difficult as possible for those who sell them on our streets.

“When we receive intelligence about drug related crime we will follow it up and we will take action, and where problem addresses are identified to us we will also work in partnership with the local council to remove tenants and close those properties.