We went along to Fables Coffee House on High Street, Edwinstowe, to try their American Pancakes and to find out what the trick is to making the perfect pancake.

Kirsty Trueman, head chef, said: “The trick is to make sure the pans are heated evenly and it needs to be an even mix of butter and oil. The oil lubricates your pan and the butter stops it from sticking.

"We do the American fluff pancakes. We’ve stayed away from the traditional crepe, basically because we like you to be full, we want to fill people’s belly’s. And sometimes with crepes they can over burn easier than normal.

An American style pancake stack with bacon and maple syrup at Fables Coffee House in Edwindstowe.

"Pancakes is one of our biggest sellers, as well as the Full English Breakfast that we’ve recently started doing.

"We have three set pancake options all the time and then today we have a special Pancake Day menu with more options. And the kids have a smaller option as well.

"With today being Pancake Day we wanted to make it a more special and at the minute our biggest seller is the banana, biscoff and toffee.

Jess Tandy, owner, Michelle Franks, manager, and Kirsty Trueman, head chef, at Fables Coffee House in Edwinstowe

"It needs to have an even amount on all sides. We like them to be even as it helps to build and stack them when you’re adding all your toppings, but at home, you can have them as uneven, as thick or as thin as you want, as long as your pan has a consistent heat they will cook perfectly.

"They sit in the pan for a couple of minutes and then the trick is when you see little air pockets appear on the wet side of the mixture you know it’s time to flip them.

“They need a couple of minutes each side and then the bicarb and baking powder will activate and that’s what it gives it a lift.

"The mixture is quick sticky, to keep the shape. The trick is to not overmix it as that releases the gluten, and then they become chewy, rather than fluffy.”

What is your pancake topping of choice?

Jess Tandy, Fables Coffee House owner, said: “We’ll have been here five years in July. The recipe has not changed since then. We’re keeping the recipe close to our hearts.

"It took us a long time. We ate a lot of pancakes before we got it right.”

We also asked Kirsty what her favourite pancake topping is.

She said: "If I’m going for a crepe it would be sugar and lemon or orange, as it’s something you’re brought up with as a child but I love chocolate so like them with lots of chocolate and lots of syrup.

Fables Coffee House is on High Street, Edwinstowe

"With pancakes you can have them as a sweet or as a savoury. I think you can do a lot of things with them, it just depends what you fancy.