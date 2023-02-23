Thousands of Nottinghamshire households expected to have to choose between heating and eating, new research reveals

The report published by NIESR earlier this month, titled ‘Recession Avoided, But Prospects Remain Bleak For Households’, expects middle income households will be £4,000 worse off due to the ongoing cost of living crisis, and suggests that as many as one in four households will expect to be unable to cover their planned energy and food bills from the post-tax income in the financial year 2023/24.

Commenting on the report, Labour group leader Kate Foale, said: “Whether it’s young families or older people I speak with across Nottinghamshire, it’s clear some people are already really struggling and if the price cap rise goes ahead in April, things will only get worse.

Households in Nottinghamshire are having to choose between heating and eating

“Nottinghamshire Labour are calling for immediate action from the government, as well as a proper windfall tax on the outrageous profits on these giant energy companies, and to fund long-term solutions like a national home insulation programme.

“Only Labour have a plan to get areas like Nottinghamshire thriving again. It’s clear this Conservative government are out of ideas, and after 13 years, it’s time for a change – it’s time for a Labour government.”

