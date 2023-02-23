Inspiring Nottinghamshire staff shortlisted for prestigious national award

The Libraries Connected Awards recognise individuals or teams that have had an exceptional impact on their library service, library users or their local communities.

Michelle Dunstan, supported by the Libraries and Culture team, is nominated for 'I Am A Reader', a project that aims to inform and revitalise the way Inspire and the wider libraries and literature sector engage with readers and Ellie Booth, Village Hubs Project Worker, is nominated for her work on the Library Improvement Fund Villages Hub project. This project re-imagines and re-configures six smaller libraries to create vibrant and inclusive village hubs at the heart of their communities.

The shortlisted nominations will now be considered by an expert panel of judges.

Peter Gaw, Inspire CEO said: “I am delighted that Michelle and Ellie have been recognised for their work on their respective projects. Both projects highlight the importance of reading and libraries to individuals and communities.

!I’d also like to recognise the contribution of the wider teams in delivering these projects, well done.”

Isobel Hunter MBE, chief executive of Libraries Connected, said: “Congratulations to everybody who made the shortlist this year in a very competitive field. The Libraries Connected Awards put the spotlight on some of the amazing staff that make the libraries sector so vibrant and inspiring.

Ellie Booth, Village Hubs Project Worker, is nominated for her work on the Library Improvement Fund Villages Hub project