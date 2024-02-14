The free four-night Mansfield Council event opened on Saturday 10 February until Tuesday, February 13, and attracted more than 15,000 people, including visitors from as far as Liverpool and Boston in Lincolnshire.

As well as the stunning displays lighting up the award-winning park, the opening night offered a silent disco with attendees able to listen to four hours of music from four channels through headphones while dancing to a fantastic light display.

Glowing walkabout entertainers, some on stilts, and wearing illuminated costumes, including LED wings, also danced and mingled among the crowds.

Light Night was the first of a series of attractions as part of the Destination Mansfield project, which will see more than £450,000 invested in events in the next two years.

The project, to help put Mansfield on the visitor map, has been made possible through working with partners to put funding from the Towns Fund, Arts Council England, Mansfield BID, and other private sector contributors to the best use.

The next Destination Mansfield event will be the Architects of Air at Easter.

The giant inflatable luminarium artwork will be installed at Chesterfield Road Park from Thursday, April 4 to Saturday, April 13.

Visitors had a great time.

An illuminated inflatable sculpture The Green Man, by internationally renowned artist Jason Wilsher-Mills was the stunning centrepiece of the event on Saturday and Sunday. Jason, a disabled digital artist, has exhibited widely, both internationally and throughout the UK, including presenting work at V&A Late. An exhibition of his work is currently on display at Mansfield Museum until March 9, 2024.