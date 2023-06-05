Photos: Families enjoy tonnes of fun at Shirebrook Fire Station open day

Families had the chance to meet their local firefighters at Shirebrook Fire Station’s open day.

The station, on Portland Road, threw open its doors, with a host of stalls and demonstrations on offer.

The event gave residents the opportunity to interact with firefighters and learn all about the service’s equipment and emergency vehicles.

Youngsters were also able to try on firefighter uniforms and have a go with the hoses, as well as taking a ride on a mini fire engine.

Refreshments, games and other fun activities were also on offer throughout the day, with all proceeds going towards The Firefighters Charity – which helps all serving and retired firefighters to live healthier and happier lives.

Shirebrook Fire Station hailed the day, which has become an annual event, as a great success.

A station spokesman said: “What an amazing day as always, we raised a whopping £1,200 for The Firefighters Charity.

“Thankyou to AJs Party Decor, Alfreton Crew, Chesterfield Green Watch, Sports Direct, Shirebrook Police, Fire Cadets, all our friends and family and most of all the Shirebrook community.”

1 . Shirebrook Fire Station Fire Cadets Josh Clarke and Bentley Mohammed test out the hoses. Photo: jason chadwick Photo Sales

2 . Making a splash Finley and Esme Gardiner throwing wet sponges at firefighter Josh Harvey. Photo: jason chadwick Photo Sales

3 . Budding hero Firefighter Jenson Hallam helps Logan Hemingway into the fire kit. Photo: jason chadwick Photo Sales

4 . Trying the kit Little Harrison Bourn found the fire kit a bit on the big size. Photo: jason chadwick Photo Sales

