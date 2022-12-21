Feedback for The Further Adventures of Peter Pan – the Return of Captain Hook has been fantastic so far, with rave reviews across the board.

Sian Booth, cultural services manager said: “The cultural services team make me proud every day. But there’s nothing quite like the feeling of pride I have when the panto opens.

"Watching the show at final dress rehearsal along with our brilliant front line team and volunteers, I was absolutely beaming with happiness, awe and admiration.

The Further Adventures of Peter Pan – the Return of Captain Hook has smashed box office records

"It’s a pleasure and a privilege to watch our technical, box office and front of house welcome teams at work doing what they do best.

“Over the next few weeks, Mansfield Palace Theatre will be welcoming more than 30,000 local people, many of whom, like all of us, will be struggling in one way or another with the current climate.

"For a couple of hours, we invite the people of Mansfield to come together to laugh and make magical memories with their friends and loved ones.”

Coun Stuart Richardson, portfolio holder for Health and Communities said: “We know our Mansfield communities love a bit of panto – oh yes they do.

"From toddlers to grandparents and everything in between, it’s such a magical time of year and a reason to bring friends and families together for some quality entertainment in our town centre.

“It’s great to see so many school visits to the theatre taking place too, as for many youngsters it will be their first experience of a live stage show and a trip to the theatre.

"We hope in turn this will breed our next generation of culture supporters here in the district.”

With more than 87 per cent of tickets sold, you can still hook some if you haven’t already, but be quick.

Book online at www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk or call the Box Office on 01623 633 133.

