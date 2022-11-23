In a first for Mansfield, UK Productions will present Beauty and the Beast from November 25, to December 31, 2023, at the Leeming Street theatre.

You'll enjoy plenty of laughs and festive magic in one of the most popular fairy tales of all.

Beauty and the Beast is the story of Belle who finds herself imprisoned in an enchanted castle by a prince who has been transformed into a hideous beast by an evil sorceress.

The cast of this year's pantomime, The Further Adventures of Peter Pan – The Return of Captain Hook

Can Belle see beyond the beast’s appearance and fall in love with her captor? Will the beast return to the world he once knew and win the hand of the girl who has melted his heart?

Comedian Adam Moss has already been announced as Louis La Plonk, with more casting news to follow.

With a cast of larger than life characters, side-splitting comedy, sumptuous costumes, fabulous scenery, and a thrilling transformation scene, this traditional family pantomime, written by Jon Monie, won Best Script at the Great British Pantomime Awards 2019.

Tickets for the 2023 pantomime go on sale on Saturday, November 26.

But it’s not too late to get tickets for this year's performances of The Further Adventures of Peter Pan – The Return of Captain Hook, which runs from Saturday, November 26, to Saturday, December 31.

