The much-loved Berry Hill Park in Mansfield has hosted the English Cross-Country Relay Championships for more than 30 years.

The much-loved venue, which is part of the town’s rich heritage, is to be turned into a ‘destination park’ by Mansfield District Council, offering a host of activities for the whole family.

The council is to receive £2.94 million from the Towns Fund, as part of the government’s levelling-up agenda, for the revamp of the park.

So councillors are keen to hear ideas from townspeople for exciting and fun attractions to help them present a business case to the government to unlock the cash.

The picturesque woodland at Berry Hill Park, Mansfield is popular with ramblers and dog-walkers.

Coun Andy Burgin, portfolio holder for environment and leisure, said: “This is the biggest one-off investment any of our parks have seen.

"We want to provide high-quality facilities that will attract people from across the district and further afield to visit time and time again. Facilities that will also ensure the health and wellbeing of park-users.

"This is your opportunity to help us turn this site into our flagship park for the benefit of future generations.

"Even if you’ve never been to the park before, please let us know what would encourage you to visit.”

The athletics track at Berry Hill Park, Mansfield.

Berry Hill Park, which spans 62 acres and sits off Lichfield Lane, comprises grassland and woodland, an athletics track, football pitch, small lake, cafe and playground. For more than 30 years, it has been the home of the English Cross-Country Relay Championships.

The ‘destination park’ project comes only three years after its future was plunged into serious doubt because its trustees admitted they could no longer afford its upkeep. But the council rode to the rescue, agreeing to take over its maintenance and development.

Residents are invited to give their views on the project via an online survey, which can be found at www.mansfield.gov.uk/berryhillpark

Berry Hill Park comprises more than 60 acres of grassland and woodland.

Ideas include a climbing wall, model boating, high ropes, crazy golf, bike hire and cycling trails, a sensory garden, an art trail, a multi-use games area and a play area for children with physical disabilities.

It is hoped too that the park could host events and entertainment, such as live music, outdoor theatre and cinema, fun days, sports sessions and funfairs.

Residents are also asked to make suggestions on improving the park’s cafe, seating, toilets and parking.