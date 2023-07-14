News you can trust since 1952
This is what to expect from the weather in Mansfield this weekend

It will be wet and windy in Mansfield as we head into the weekend.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 14th Jul 2023, 10:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 10:27 BST

This is what the weather is looking like for the next few days.

Today (Friday, July 14), there will be cloud thickening as heavy rain and strong winds spread from the southwest through the morning, to give a wet and windy afternoon. The rain will then gradually ease through the evening with a maximum temperature of 18 °C.

Tonight the rain will clear away eastwards with drier conditions and some clearer spells following, although a few showers for the Peak District. Winds will ease but staying generally breezy. Minimum temperature 13 °C.

There will be heavy rain and strong winds in Mansfield this weekend (Photo by Pixabay)There will be heavy rain and strong winds in Mansfield this weekend (Photo by Pixabay)
Tomorrow (Saturday, July 15) there will be showers developing widely, heavy and thundery at times, but also occasional sunny intervals in-between. Windy, with some particularly strong gusts likely in and near showers. Maximum temperature 20 °C.

Sunday (July 16) will be rather windy with showers, perhaps thundery.

