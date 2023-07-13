News you can trust since 1952
Motorcyclist dies after crash with lorry at major Mansfield junction

A motorcyclist has died after a collision with a lorry in Mansfield yesterday (Wednesday, July 12).
By Shelley Marriott
Published 13th Jul 2023, 17:30 BST- 1 min read

Emergency services were called to the A60 at Mansfield following thecrash at the crossroads junction with the A617 at 4am.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 60s, was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham, where he sadly died.

A60 accident, Mansfield.A60 accident, Mansfield.
A60 accident, Mansfield.
Sergeant Craig Luckett, of Nottinghamshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit and Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This was a tragic and traumatic incident and we are working hard to establish exactly what happened in the moments leading up to this collision.

“Specially trained officers are liaising with the man's family and our thoughts are with them at this sad time.

“Our inquiries are continuing and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision, or has any dash-cam footage that may be helpful to the investigation, to get in touch as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 87 of July 12.

