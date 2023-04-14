News you can trust since 1952
This is what the weather will be like in Mansfield this weekend

As we head into the weekend this is what you can expect from the weather in Mansfield.

By Shelley Marriott
Published 14th Apr 2023, 15:33 BST- 1 min read

This afternoon (Friday, April 14), there will be slow-moving showers developing and these will likely be turning heavy with a risk of thundery downpours and hail.

Cloud and persistent rain will be arriving from the west by mid-afternoon and spreading across the region. Gentle winds throughout. Maximum temperature 12 °C.

Any showers will be largely dying out overnight and cloud and patchy rain will continue pushing slowly eastwards, lingering across eastern Lincolnshire until dawn.

Cloud and persistent rain is expected this weekendCloud and persistent rain is expected this weekend
Feeling chilly under clearer skies further west. Minimum temperature 5 °C.

Tomorrow there will be cloud and patchy rain clearing to a largely dry and bright Saturday.

There will be isolated afternoon showers developing and cloudy over western hills overnight. Gentle winds. Maximum temperature 13 °C.

It will be a mostly dry and bright Sunday, but cloudy initially over western hills.

