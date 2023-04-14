The crew, who are called to life-threatening emergencies, attended a variety of incidents from Friday, April 7, to Monday, April 10, including seven road traffic collisions, 13 medical incidents and six assaults, including a stabbing.

Of the 31 call-outs, 17 missions were on the helicopter and 15 were in LNAA’s critical care cars.

Pilots, doctors and paramedics responded to 11 emergencies at night, including a road traffic collision near Boston, Lincolnshire, where the helicopter arrived on scene within 15 minutes of leaving LNAA headquarters in Lincoln. The team, supported by other emergency services, gave life-saving treatment to a patient before flying them to the nearest major trauma centre.

The life-saving charity responded to 31 call-outs during the Easter weekend

Chris Bailey, LNAA head of operations, said: “Our crew were on standby throughout the whole of the holiday period ready to react and help where needed. This is the busiest Easter in our 30-year history.”

The critical care car dedicated to Nottinghamshire was dispatched eight times over the four days. The crew were called to a location in North Nottinghamshire to treat a patient who had been stabbed in the chest. Following treatment on scene, the patient was taken to Nottingham’s Queen’s Medical Centre.

Chris said: “Our teams respond every day of the year, day and night thanks to the generous support of people across Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire.