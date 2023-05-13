White Post Farm’s Reptiles of the World exhibit will be home to the only West African Dwarf crocodiles in the East Midlands, as well as a host of amazing and some incredibly rare reptilian species.

Over the last few months, the exotics team at White Post, led by Martin Vernon, Tom Costello and Craig Barnes, have created a new bespoke environment for each resident encompassing areas of land, water, opportunities for basking in heat and enrichment, all in a publicly viewable exotic environment.

The exhibit will be open daily and will allow visitors to get face to face with the amazing predators.

Nellie the African dwarf crocodile.

White Post’s specially-trained keepers and herpetologists have been relishing the challenge of crocodile husbandry and are now excited to show visitors and to pass on their knowledge and inspire a new generation of reptile fans.

Reptiles of the World will also be home to black tree monitors, the critically-endangered Annam leaf turtles and a host of lizards, dragons and frogs from all over the world, as well as two of the largest species of snake on the planet.

This includes a new home for farm favourite, its 14-feet Burmese python Willow, who has been at the farm for more than 15 years.

Desmond the croc.

This is a landmark moment for the Farnsfield attraction and is the continuation of the farm’s transformation into a zoo.

Years of hard work led the farm to be awarded a zoo licence just days before the first national lockdown.

This delayed the project substantially, but the last two years has seen many new additions in line with the zoo development, including the arrival of many new exotic species like armadillos, agoutis, wallabies and alpacas, a cloud rat and a Cape porcupine.

‘Reptiles of the World’ at White Post Farm will officially open to the public on Saturday, May 20.