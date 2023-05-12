Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust celebrates 60th anniversary
Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust has celebrated its 60th anniversary with a special reception for representatives of the groups and organisations that contributed to the Trust’s formation committee hosted by the University of Nottingham.
Guests included The Lord Mayor of Nottingham, The Mayor of Rushcliffe, deputy Mayor of Broxtowe, Nottinghamshire Birdwatchers and Severn Trent Water plus Norman Lewis MBE, the Trust’s first ever staff member, who knew and worked with many of its founding members.
During its anniversary year, a key focus for the Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust will be cementing key partnerships and securing the additional resources required to ensure that the charity is well placed for the challenges of the next 60 years.
Martin Willis, Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust vice chair, said: “Looking back on those early days of the Trust it is reassuring that when seeking to address the issues of habitat loss the instinct of our predecessors was to reach out to partner organisations for support.
"In 2023, as we urgently face up to the ecological and climate crises, the scale of the challenge is greater than ever before.
"This challenge can be met, but only through such collaboration and partnership.
"We are delighted that representatives of many of our early collaborators and their successor organisations have been able to join us as we mark six decades of local action for nature and as our board of Trustees and Senior staff gather to plot a course for future success.”