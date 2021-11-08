‘Robin Robin’ is the latest, musical stop-motion tale from the Bristol animators Aardman, and which debuts on Netflix from November 24. The story follows a young robin trying to fit in.

A host of family ‘Robin Robin’ themed activities are being held at the forest site at Edwinstowe.

The RSPB has partnered with Aardman and Netflix to host ‘Robin Robin’ adventure trails on more than 30 of its UK nature reserves including Sherwood Forest, running from November 24 to January 10.

This Christmas RSPB Sherwood Forest near Edwinstowe is inviting families to celebrate their inner robin with a series of 'Robin Robin' themed adventure trail and a half-hour stop-motion festive story debuting on Netflix on November 24.

The trails allows the whole family to experience ‘Robin Robin,’ and organisers says young adventurers will “learn to sing like a robin, find their own superpower, and use all their senses to connect with their robin within.”

An activity booklet helps children complete challenges and they also get a certificate for completing the trail. Other activities include nest building.

The shop at the RSPB Sherwood Forest Visitor Centre will also have ‘Robin Robin’ books, an exclusive ‘Robin Robin’ pin badge and products for sale to help families care for robins and other wildlife this winter.

Visitor experience manager at RSPB Sherwood Forest, Jess Dumoulin, said: “We are so excited to be working with Aardman and Netflix to celebrate the festive magic of the robin with families at Sherwood.

"They’re one of the UK’s most beloved birds and a true Christmas icon. Our new trails will immerse families in the ‘Robin Robin’ story and bring it to life in our reserve’s special greenspaces. We hope the film and our adventure trails can inspire everyone to discover robins and the other wildlife that share their homes.”

Dan Ojari and Mikey Please, co-creators and directors of ‘Robin Robin,’ say: “It’s a dream come true to be partnering with the RSPB, bringing our Robin into their wonderful reserves and helping families connect with the wildlife around them.

"The story of ‘Robin Robin’ plays with a misunderstanding between ‘the Who-mens’ and birds and we’re thrilled to support any effort that will help bring our two worlds closer together.”

Visit rspb.org.uk/robinrobin and the RSPB Sherwod Forest rwebsite visitsherwood.co.uk for details.