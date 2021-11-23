Theo brings back his eye-popping foot-long 'pigs in blankets' to Kirkby
A Kirkby chip shop owner is bringing “back with a bang” his festive foot-long ‘pigs in blankets’ treat.
Back by popular demand,The Jolly Fryer chippy on Low Moor Road, is relaunching the spectacular sausage from November 28 in the run up to Christmas.
Owner Theo Tsiolas, aged 38, took his inspiration for the banging banger from his brother Antoni, who owns Bestwood Fisheries near Nottingham.
Antoni had come up with the successful idea some years ago, and it proved a massive hit when Theo introduced it to Kirkby two years ago.
The titanic treat includes rashers of smoky bacon wrapped around a foot long sausage deep fried in a coat of cripsy batter.
It is served in a giant, seven-inch Yorkshire pudding, with a choice of sauces or sides, including beans, curry sauce, mushy peas, mint sauce, or gravy – gravy being the most popular.
Theo said: “Last Christmas, and before, it was such a hit in Kirkby.
"People are in love with it because it is just a once in a year treat. They go mad for it, they have been asking me non-stop ‘when it is coming back?’
"Last year we served around 2,000 over four weeks, we hope to beat that record.”
Theo added: “The secret of its success is our secret recipe, it is all in the batter, but I can’t reveal that! But let everyone know, the countdown has started! The Nottinghamshire foot-long is back with a bang!”
The massive meal is available from 11.30am on November 28 and will be available up until Christmas Eve.
See the Jolly Fryer Facebook page for updates on: https://www.facebook.com/JollyFryerKirkby