The tasty treats have been donated by Mansfield’s Aldi to the Sutton Community Foodbank, which has seen a rise in residents accessing its services during the pandemic.

The pies were collected by Councillors Tom Hollis and Samantha Deakin, who dropped them off at the foodbank’s help centre for distribution. The pair also appealed for people to donate to the foodbank to help those facing poverty.

Councillor Hollis said: “We’re grateful to Nicky and her team from ALDI in Mansfield for donating the mince pies to a much-needed cause. There are literally hundreds!

Councillor Tom Hollis and Samatha Deakin deliver a car load of mince pies to the Sutton Community Foodbank.

"In the run up to Christmas, there has been a sharp rise in residents using the foodbank. A record number of families in the Sutton area are reliant on it, especially when it comes to putting food on their tables at Christmas.

"I wish that people didn’t have to rely on them but we are hoping this donation puts a smile on faces who may have little else to smile about.”

The donation comes as families claiming Universal Credit have seen a £20-a-week cut from their benefits. One in five families across the Ashfield area also claim free school meals.

Councillor Deakin added: “As Christmas gets nearer, so is the sense of dread for a sadly increasing number of our poorest families.

"I’d ask anybody who can to donate to your local foodbank to do so. Ours, in Sutton, does an amazing job and I can’t thank them enough. Maybe you can help them help the poorest across our district?”