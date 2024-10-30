Ashfield Council’s former chairman has strapped a 6kg kettlebell and 6kg chain to himself for a week in a bid to raise cash for a mental health cause.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Dale Grounds is taking on the weighty challenge for Enlighten the Shadows, a charity dedicated to men’s mental health.

Speaking about the fundraising mission Councillor Grounds said: “Attaching a 6kg kettlebell to my body with a 6kg chain for a week represents more than just physical weight; it symbolizes the mental and emotional burdens that many men carry every day, often invisibly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The kettlebell signifies the struggles that men face with mental health issues like anxiety, depression, and stress—issues that are often brushed aside or hidden due to societal expectations and stigmas surrounding masculinity. By choosing to visibly carry this weight for a week, I hope to foster understanding and raise awareness about the importance of addressing men’s mental health openly and honestly. “This symbolic act will not only be a physical challenge, testing my endurance and strength as I carry the kettlebell wherever I go, but it will also serve as a conversation starter. People may wonder why I’m burdened with this extra weight, creating an opportunity to share insights about the mental and emotional weight many men bear daily.

Councillor Dale Grounds is carrying a 12kg weight around to raise cash for mental health charity

"The goal is to break down barriers and encourage others to empathize with those who struggle in silence. By choosing to make the invisible weight visible, I hope to show that it’s okay to seek support and talk openly about mental health struggles.”

Enlighten the Shadows was started as a podcast in 2020 and it was registered officially as a charity in July this year. Now it has online support groups, in-person chats, and a football group.

It is supported by Mansfield Football Club, and Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue and is forming links with the police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Grounds presented £2,000 to Enlighten the Shadows in memory of Sean Lynk last year. The charity supports men with depression and anxiety in a bid to stop male suicide.

Councillor Dale Grounds is raising cash for Enlighten The Shadows

Councillor Grounds added: “Raising funds for Enlighten The Shadows a charity dedicated to men’s mental health, adds another layer to this initiative. Every conversation sparked, and every donation received, will go towards supporting vital resources, outreach programs, and counseling services for men who are struggling.

"Enlighten the Shadows works to provide safe spaces for men to express their challenges and find guidance. In raising awareness and funds, I hope to inspire more men to reach out, let go of the weight they’re carrying, and embrace the support available. Through this journey, I aim to remind everyone that no one has to carry their burden alone.”

Councillor Grounds has already raised £1,530 of the £2,000 target and will also be stepping into the ring on November 16 for his first white-collar boxing match to raise funds for the cause.

To support the fundraiser and fine out more click here