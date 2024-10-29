Sink you teeth into this! Here are 11 of the best burger joints in Mansfield

By Kate Mason
Published 29th Oct 2024, 13:11 BST
If you fancy ‘meating’ friends for a tasty burger, we’ve found 11 of the best places that won’t disappoint.

From traditional cheeseburgers to southern fried treats and delicious sides – you’ll be spoilt for choice.

Please check individual venue websites for opening hours and menu details.

Here are the best places to enjoy a burger in Mansfield

1. The best burgers in Mansfield

Here are the best places to enjoy a burger in Mansfield

Hungrilla Gourmet Grill offers offers a mouthwatering menu with a variety of burgers to choose from.

2. Hungrilla, Unit 2, 69 Woodhouse Road, Mansfield

Hungrilla Gourmet Grill offers offers a mouthwatering menu with a variety of burgers to choose from. Photo: Google Maps

Andwhynot Bar & Restaurant offers a varied selection of gourmet burgers from traditional to Korean inspired offerings.

3. Andwhynot Bar & Restaurant, 62 Leeming Street, Mansfield.

Andwhynot Bar & Restaurant offers a varied selection of gourmet burgers from traditional to Korean inspired offerings. Photo: Andwhynot Bar & Restaurant

Ohannes Gourmet Burger is a popular choice for burger lovers

4. Ohannes, Leeming Street, Mansfield.

Ohannes Gourmet Burger is a popular choice for burger lovers Photo: Brian Eyre

