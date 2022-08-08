The countdown to the Tour of Britain returning to Mansfield has started

More than 100 of the world’s best riders will tackle a 186.8km (116.2m) stage that begins in the heart of West Bridgford and culminates in Mansfield on Thursday, September 8.

The route will also pass through Ruddington, East Leake, Radcliffe-on-Trent, Ravenshead, Southwell, Retford, Worksop, Edwinstowe and Warsop.

Coun John Cottee, Nottinghamshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities, said: “I cannot wait for the Tour of Britain to return to Nottinghamshire and, with just a month to go until some of the world’s best cyclists grace our county’s roads, the sense of excitement and anticipation is really stepping up a gear.

The Tour of Britain last came to Nottinghamshire in 2018

“Communities along the route are busy preparing to transform their towns and villages into a spectacular sea of colour to give the competitors a huge Nottinghamshire welcome as they make their way from West Bridgford to Mansfield on race day.

“The event will truly put Nottinghamshire on the international map, with a global TV audience of millions and the eyes of the world once again on us – and let’s not forget the thousands of people from outside the county who will come here to watch the race and enjoy everything Robin Hood Country has to offer.

"The two previous occasions the Tour of Britain passed through Nottinghamshire were a huge success and, once again, we’ve got a fantastic opportunity to attract more tourists to our wonderful county as well as get more people out on their bikes.

"It really will be a day to remember and I’m looking forward to welcoming everyone associated with the Tour of Britain to Nottinghamshire in a month’s time. It’s going to be fantastic.”

Ollie Peckover and Ross Lamb with mascot ToBi

Ribble Weldtite, one of the leading British teams set to compete in the race, have two local riders hopeful of being selected to compete in the prestigious event.

Ollie Peckover, from Ruddington, said: “I cannot wait for it. It’s always amazing to see how communities come together and line the routes.

“I was out watching the race on the roadside when it came the county in 2017 and 2018. Seeing the speed at which they raced was just phenomenal. It was always a dream to race it, and getting that first-hand experience last year was an amazing experience.

“Potentially having an opportunity to race a stage on home roads has been such a motivation for me throughout the 2022 season. I know the roads really well. I’ve learnt the stage route metre-by-metre so I feel like I’m prepared for it.”

Ollie’s team-mate, Ross Lamb, said: “I’m super excited. I missed the race when it came to Nottinghamshire in 2017 and 2018 as I was racing in Europe.

"For it to come to my home county when I am able to race in the event is brilliant – it’s been my goal for the year to get selected.