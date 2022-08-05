Mansfield residents are being urged to check they are registed to vote

Mansfield District Council is sending out emails, text messages and forms to residents to encourage people to make sure that those in their household who are eligible to vote are included on the electoral register.

The annual canvass ensures that the council can keep the register up to date and helps identify any residents who are not registered so that they can be encouraged to do so.

Once registered, they would then be able take part in any future elections.

Make sure you are registered to vote

Adam Hill, returning officer for Mansfield, said: "With Mayoral and district council elections taking place in this district in May next year, it is very important that people make sure they are included on the register so that they do not lose their voice.

"We particularly encourage those who have moved house recently to look out for the voter registration messages from the council and check the details."

Melanie Davidson, head of Support and Improvement at the Electoral Commission, said: “It’s really important that everyone who is eligible to vote is able to do so.

“We urge people to look out for updates from their local council on this year’s canvass. The council may contact residents by post or email."

Once added to the electoral register, individuals can register to vote online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.

Residents can request that their name and address is removed from the open electoral register without losing their right to vote.

Among those eligible to vote in local government elections are British citizens, Irish citizens, and qualifying citizens of Commonwealth countries, including Cyprus and Malta.

Students living away from home can vote in local elections at both their home address and where they are living to attend university - as long as the addresses are in different council areas. EU citizens can also vote in these elections. The rules are different for General Elections.