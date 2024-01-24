Storm Jocelyn swiftly followed Storm Isha, wreaking havoc with raging winds and heavy rain. But the forecast is better for the next few days, so we have compiled our usual list of things to do and places to go in the Mansfield, Ashfield, Worksop, Retford and wider Nottinghamshire area.
Here are 15 ideas for the weekend, ranging from picturesque walks and bird-watching to games nights, yoga sessions and coffee mornings.
On the entertainment front, there’s another panto at Mansfield’s Palace Theatre as Robin Hood rides into town, while the Royal Oak pub in Edwinstowe and the John Godber Centre in Hucknall host TV stars at comedy nights.
A big cycle challenge for charity is taking place at Mansfield’s Oak Tree Leisure Centre, while exhibitions continue to fascinate at Worksop Library and Mansfield Museum.
Family venues such as Sherwood Forest, Hardwick Hall, White Post Farm continue to delight visitors. And on a more sombre and poignant note, it’s time for Holocaust Memorial Weekend at the National Holocaust Centre and Museum in Laxton.
Before you set off for your chosen destination, please check its website for opening times and admission prices. Have a great weekend!
1. Robin Hood rides in for panto fun
You might have thought panto merriment was over for another year. Oh no, it isn't! Join the Mansfield Hospitals Theatre Troupe for its annual fun, frolics and fundraising when it presents 'The Adventures Of Robin Hood' at Mansfield's Palace Theatre. All profits from the show go to charity, and it runs this Saturday and Sunday at 2.15 pm and then all of next week, with evening performances from Monday to Saturday, February 3 when there is also another matinee show. Photo: Submitted
2. Big cycle challenge for charity
The admirable Friends Of Bellamy group is always doing its best to improve the lot of residents on Mansfield's Bellamy Estate. And this Saturday (8 am to 3 pm), it is running a big cycle charity challenge at the Oak Tree Leisure Centre to raise money for prostate cancer victims. Everyone is invited to jump on an exercise bike and ride as many miles as possible. The event will also feature a health and wellbeing stall, plus advice and information. Photo: Submitted
3. Woodland bird-watch at Shrerwood Forest
Embark on a captivating woodland bird-watch amidst the enchanting Sherwood Forest this Saturday (10.30 am to 12.30 pm). Whether you're a novice or an avid bird-lover, this walk promises to be an enriching experience as expert guides from the local Birklands Ringing Group give a masterclass on the forest's diverse avian inhabitants -- from woodpeckers to thrush. Meet at the visitor centre in Edwinstowe. Photo: Submitted
4. Launch of new comedy night at popular pub
TV star Jonny Pelham, who has appeared on 'Live At The Apollo' and 'Mock The Week', tops the bill at the launch of a new comedy night at the popular Royal Oak pub on High Street, Edwinstowe on Friday night. The show is being run by the renowned and award-winning Funhouse Comedy Club, which hosts successful events across the country. Opening the night at the Oak will be Rob Rouse, who has also made several TV appearances. Photo: Steve Ullathorne