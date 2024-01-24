1 . Robin Hood rides in for panto fun

You might have thought panto merriment was over for another year. Oh no, it isn't! Join the Mansfield Hospitals Theatre Troupe for its annual fun, frolics and fundraising when it presents 'The Adventures Of Robin Hood' at Mansfield's Palace Theatre. All profits from the show go to charity, and it runs this Saturday and Sunday at 2.15 pm and then all of next week, with evening performances from Monday to Saturday, February 3 when there is also another matinee show. Photo: Submitted