The Body Shop: East Midlands designer outlet store at risk as UK chain enters administration

The Body Shop has put its UK chain into administration, putting up thousands of jobs and hundreds of outlets at risk.

The future of the Alfreton-based store, located at unit 11A, East Midlands Designer Outlet, is not yet known.

Founded by Dame Anita Roddick in 1976, the company became renowned for its ethical trading stance and its refusal to test beauty products on animals.

The Body Shop sign (Photo by Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images)

The news comes just weeks after German private equity firm Aurelius took over the business after buying The Body Shop for £207 million in November 2023.

Retail sources said the new owner came to the conclusion that the company lacked working cash and was performing less well than expected after the purchase closed at the beginning of the year.

In a statement, it said: “Administrators will now consider all options to find a way forward for the business and will update creditors and employees in due course.”

However, the retailer's shops will remain open as usual to ensure “customers will be able to continue to shop in store and online for their favourite products.”